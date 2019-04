Rey Mysterio took to Instagram and posted his first public comments on the legitimate ankle injury suffered during Monday’s RAW main event with Baron Corbin.

Rey, who is still scheduled to challenge WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, wrote, “Suffered an injury on my right ankle this past Monday night on Raw against @baroncorbinwwe Praying to be ready for Mania this Sunday!”

Rey also included this video that apparently shows when he suffered the injury: