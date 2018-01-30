Rey Mysterio & Ronda Rousey’s YouTube Views, Paul Heyman One-Man Show, SmackDown

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video:

– There’s been a lot of attention given to the number of YouTube views that Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble appearances have received. As of this writing, the video of Rousey’s debut has 2.3 million views while the video of Rey’s return has 6.5 million views. Rey’s post-show interview has 1.2 million views while Rousey’s post-show interview has 641,000 views.

– Inside The Ropes has announced a one-man Paul Heyman show for Thursday, April 5th in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend at the Joy Theater. ITR is the same outfit that often books one-man shows with wrestling stars in the UK. Details on Heyman’s show are in the tweet below: