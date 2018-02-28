Rey Mysterio Set For Huge WrestleMania 34 Match?

It looks like Rey Mysterio may be returning to the ring for WWE at WrestleMania 34 in a huge match against John Cena.

We noted before that Mysterio was backstage visiting at Monday’s SmackDown live event in San Diego, his hometown. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Mysterio was also backstage for tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Los Angeles to finalize details for the deal that will see him work WrestleMania in New Orleans. Barrasso added that Rey’s rumored opponent is Cena.

Cena returned to SmackDown on tonight’s show and earned a spot in the WWE Fastlane main event, making it a Six-Pack Challenge with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Cena. Rey made a surprise appearance for WWE at the Royal Rumble back in January and has been rumored to be in talks with the company about a return later this year or in early 2019.

The last Cena vs. Mysterio singles match came on the July 25th, 2011 RAW. That match saw Cena defeat Rey for the WWE Title. The two would then team up at a December 28th, 2013 WWE live event in Newark, NJ. They defeated Randy Orton and Alberto Del Rio that night.