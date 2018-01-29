Rey Mysterio Talks Royal Rumble Return (Video), Ronda Rousey Photoshoot Video, Sheamus

– Below is video of Rey Mysterio talking to Cathy Kelley after his return in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Rey says it was awesome to hear the WWE Universe react to his return and he’s truly blessed to come back and realize that the fans and WWE family hasn’t forgot about him.

– Below is video from Ronda Rousey’s first official photoshoot with WWE. As noted, the former UFC Champion has reportedly signed a full-time deal with WWE.

– Sheamus tweeted the following after he and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at the Royal Rumble. As noted, The Bar are now four-time RAW Tag Team Champions.