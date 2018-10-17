Rey Mysterio Title Shot Announced For WWE Starrcade, Updated Card

The US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio is now advertising Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the big WWE Starrcade live event on Saturday, November 24.
There’s still no word yet on if Starrcade will air on the WWE Network. Below is the updated card, courtesy of the arena website:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar
Cincy Street Fight
Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns)
Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
Appearances by Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Rusev, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley and others