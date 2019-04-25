WWE NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Twitter today to issue an apology after she used a homophobic slur during a Twitch stream last night.

While gaming with other NXT Superstars last night, Ripley was “tipped” $15 by a viewer who asked to be insulted. Fans could pay $15 to receive an insult in Spanish or Australian, or pay $20 to receive a compliment in Spanish or Australian. Ripley insulted the viewer by calling them a “stupid motherfucking faggot.”

“Demi Bennett speaking here: I know a lot of you are upset with me after tonight, but I just wanted to publically say that I am sorry. My brain to mouth filter came down for a second and I forgot that some words are a big no no to a lot of people. I am a firm believer that everyone should be treated equally, whether that be race or sexual orientation. With that said, I just wanted to say how dearly sorry I am to everyone that was offended by my choice of words tonight,” Ripley wrote in her Twitter apology.

The stream was hosted by NXT Superstar Brennan Williams, but has since been removed. You can find his channel at this link.

Below is the full tweet from Ripley: