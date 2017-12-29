Rhyno – Heath Slater Video, Fans On Veterans Winning Titles In 2018, Connor’s Cure

– Rhyno is still trying to toughen up partner Heath Slater as they look forward to more opportunities from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle in 2018. WWE posted this backstage clip of the two with an orange at last night’s live event in Hartford, CT. Matches on the current holiday tour have Rhyno and Slater teaming with Goldust, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil for wins over The Revival, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which veteran Superstar is most likely to win a world title in 2018 – Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, The Undertaker or Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 36% voted for Angle while 34% voted for Triple H, 19% for Taker and the rest for Goldberg.

– WWE and Connor’s Cure had several kids from the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in attendance for last night’s WWE live event in Pittsburgh, PA. Jackson Michalek, brother to the late Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, was also in attendance. Here he is with Sin Cara: