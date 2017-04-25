Ric Flair Blames Booking Issue On Company, The Rock Thanks Subscribers, Vickie Guerrero

– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this video with The Great One thanking fans for 2 millions YouTube subscribers in less than 1 year:

– Vickie Guerrero noted on Facebook that she was working with a photographer for new headshots today in Humble, Texas. Vickie left WWE in 2014 to pursue a career in medical administration and was married to partner Kris Benson in the summer of 2015. She made one RAW appearance last summer but has been fairly quiet. She wrote the following today, “Time for another project: headshots! Talent agencies- Its about to get real!”

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted on Twitter that he’s unable to appear at a convention in San Francisco this Sunday due to the group that booked him. He posted the following: