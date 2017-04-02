Ric Flair Breaks Down Card For Tonight’s WrestleMania 33 Pay-Per-View

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently interviewed WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair on his “Ross Report” podcast at PodcastOne.com.

During the interview, “Good Ole’ J.R.” asked “The Nature Boy” which matches he is most looking forward to at tonight’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

“There are a couple of matches that might stand out there,” said Flair. “I think people are really looking forward to the girls match, which I’m excited I have the opportunity to watch. The setup with Ashley, my daughter, Charlotte, and Nia [Jax], Sasha [Banks], and Bayley, so just a great setup.”

Flair continued, touching on the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker, Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton and Triple H vs. Seth Rollins matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

“They’re serious about Roman [Reigns and] The Undertaker,” said ‘Naitch.’ “Bray Wyatt and Randy [Orton] is going to be good. Seth and Hunter [Hearst Helmsley] is going to be good. They’ll probably steal it because Seth Rollins, he’s really that good. He really is. And Hunter has been in the ring a few times, I’ve heard, the last couple of weeks, so he’s ready. The show’s loaded.”

Finally, WWE’s only two-time Hall Of Famer addressed the Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship, which he says he expects to close the show as the final match and the actual “main event” of this year’s WrestleMania.

“I would think it would be Goldberg and Brock [Lesnar will close the show],” said Flair. “It’s funny because if you talk to Paul Heyman, Brock is going to bounce Bill around.”

Flair continued, “Do you know what I mean? But that’s hype.” Flair continued, “Brock, he’s a lot more under control than he ever was. He’s a businessman. He’s going, ‘hey, you’re paying me, what do you want me to do?’ and I’m happy for Bill.”

Check out the latest episode of The Ross Report podcast featuring the complete Ric Flair interview at PodcastOne.com.