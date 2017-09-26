Ric Flair Claims To Have Slept With 10,000 Women During His Lifetime

According to TMZ Sports, while filming the new ESPN: 30 For 30 special on his life and career, Ric Flair claimed to have slept with approximately 10,000 women during his lifetime.

After taping the special, “The Nature Boy” admitted when talking to People that he “wish [he] hadn’t said that because of [his] grand-kids.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer continued, adding that he “only loves one [woman] now,” referencing his current fiancee’, Wendy Barlow.

The ESPN: 30 for 30 documentary on Ric Flair called “Nature Boy” will premiere on November 7th on ESPN.