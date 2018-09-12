Ric Flair Gets Married, WWE Star Walks His Wife Down The Aisle

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was married for the fifth time this week.

TMZ Sports reports that Flair and longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow (FiFi The Maid in WCW) tied the knot at a resort in North Florida on Wednesday. The Undertaker was among those in attendance for the low-key ceremony and RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler walked Wendy down the aisle.

The Nature Boy tweeted the following on Tuesday: