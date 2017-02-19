Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H & Others Comment On Ivan Koloff’s Passing

Following the news that another wrestling legend had passed this weekend, as news broke that former WWWF Champion “The Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff died this week at age 74, many wrestling performers took to social media to comment on the loss.

Below are some of the tweets that were posted about the late, great Ivan Koloff.

Ivan Koloff set a great example for me in the way he treated people. So sad to lose such a great man. A true legend. https://t.co/nsgb3bCP6M — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 18, 2017

BEFORE THERE WAS IRON SHEIK THERE WAS IVAN KOLOFF. HERE WITH MY BROTHER NIKOLAI. HE MAKE THE GARDEN SHAKE. RIP BROTHER pic.twitter.com/4q4SIVcb0u — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 18, 2017

A fierce competitor in the ring who was able to anger (and excite!) fans worldwide. RIP to one of best villains in our business, Ivan Koloff pic.twitter.com/ErPvsInV4o — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2017

RIP Ivan Koloff,it's been a tough week,Chavo,Nicole Bass,George Steel,Ivan and Marty Prince,I would feel helpless if not for my faith1loveHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 18, 2017