Ric Flair Now On YouTube, Lilian Garcia Video From WWE’s Troops Tribute, Christian

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has launched a new YouTube channel. Above is an introduction video and below is behind-the-scenes footage from a recent music video for “Chambea” that The Nature Boy filmed with Bad Bunny.

– Former WWE Superstar Christian will be appearing on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Murdoch Mysteries” series later tonight at 8pm EST. He tweeted the following on the appearance:

Check me out tonight on @CBC 8pm est on Murdoch Mysteries @CBCMurdoch pic.twitter.com/NfzfTCHb6x — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) December 11, 2017

– Below is video of Lilian Garcia singing the National Anthem before the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops. The two-hour special, taped last week at Naval Base San Diego, will air this Thursday night on the USA Network.