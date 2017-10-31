Ric Flair Reveals Top Three Workers In Wrestling Business Right Now

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On feeling his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is one of the best wrestlers today regardless of gender, and who the other top workers are: “I can’t put it in words. She is ‘it.’To me, and I’ll say this to anybody, she’s in the top-three workers in the business right now. The only two that I think are better than her, I won’t say they’re better than her but they have more experience, are (Randy) Orton and (AJ) Styles. Maybe Seth Rollins. But in terms of athletic ability, work ethic, and workouts and her gimmick and everything.”

On preferring Charlotte as a heel and his thoughts on her babyface turn: “I hate her being a on the good side because she’s a much better heel, but she’s adjusted. She’s kind of like right now a John Cena of the company, which is not a bad spot to have.”

