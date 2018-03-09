Ric Flair To Make Acting Debut In New Pro Wrestling Movie

The Wrap reports that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has signed on to make his feature film acting debut.

The Nature Boy will play the president of a pro wrestling promotion in a R-rated movie titled “Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit,” which is currently in development. The movie was written by Brian Kowalchuk, who is also serving as supervising producer.

The movie will focus on the World Wrestling Union, a Las Vegas syndicate that owns the wrestling tour that Uncle Steamroller attempts to stage his comeback on. Uncle Steamroller is a “dejected Iraq war veteran” who is struggling to regain his Heavyweight Title while being managed by a failed motivational speaker. Flair will play the president of WWU.

Flair and fiancee Wendy Barlow will also executive produce the movie.

“I really like this wonderfully written script and find it to be very entertaining,” Flair told The Wrap. “The edgy sense of humor is great, but the story also has a good heart. I’m expecting the inspirational story line will appeal to fans that extend beyond my loyal core wrestling base, and I am seriously looking forward to getting this film in front of worldwide audiences. Wooooooooooooooooo!”