Ric Flair, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Other Wrestling Stars Remember WWE Hall Of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

24W Staff
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Oklerlund passed away at the age of 76 today.

Below are Twitter reactions from around the wrestling world, including comments from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins and others.

Triple H wrote, “A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Stephanie wrote, “Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”