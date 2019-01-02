Ric Flair, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Other Wrestling Stars Remember WWE Hall Of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Oklerlund passed away at the age of 76 today.

Below are Twitter reactions from around the wrestling world, including comments from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins and others.

Triple H wrote, “A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Stephanie wrote, “Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/IxpjiLo9UN — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2019

One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You. pic.twitter.com/i7illbxQgw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019

You Will Forever Be MEAN BY GOD GENE! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019

The voice of my youth. Condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/NoRha36c9k — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest voices in wrestling. Mean Gene you will be missed and we will continue to love you. What a true class act. I am very fortunate to work with you. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 2, 2019

Extremely sad news to hear of the unfortunate passing of Mean Gene Okerlund. One of the most iconic interviewers and personalities of my childhood, and one of the very best in the business. Rest In Peace Gene. — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/krsMtbeNIl — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 2, 2019

A voice of my childhood, and one of the greatest of all time — you will be missed, Gene. 🙏 https://t.co/15kNprnbRd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 2, 2019

💔 Rest easy #MeanGene your Legacy shall live in forever 💋 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2019

Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream "Mean Gene" when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood.

RIP Mean Gene.

My condolences to the Okerlund family. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 2, 2019

Very seldom does an interviewer become just as popular, and at times even more popular than the superstars he/she interviews. Gene Okerlund was that person. Im saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. It was an honor to know you Gene! #RIPGene — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 2, 2019

One of the CLASSIEST Men I’ve Ever had the opportunity to meet and know. Always told me how proud he was to have me in the wrestling business and appreciated what I stand for. Yes I like many others Was a Huge Fan Of His “Work” But I was more Honored to see His WORTH to Everyone https://t.co/biOKHr2OPt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

💔 RIP Mean Gene pic.twitter.com/oDZASdcOh5 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 2, 2019

I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend pic.twitter.com/hM7E9VoDIa — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 2, 2019

I was always a big mean gene fan, as a character and much more importantly, as a person. We should say positive things about good people more often. never know when you won’t get another chance. #RIPMeanGene — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 2, 2019

When I was younger and just starting out in wrestling all the guys at the wrestling gym went by 2 rules to pick a name.. 1) You had to be able to imagine Vince McMahon saying the name on commentary 2) You had to be able to hear Mene Gene saying it with a question#RIPMeanGene — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene Okerlund. 🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 2, 2019

This is heartbreaking! Mean Gene is a voice that’ll live on forever! #RIPGeneOkerlund https://t.co/DeqG3Ffl7l — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) January 2, 2019

Goodbye, old friend. Thank you for the memories ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EMDrs0ozGP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 2, 2019

#RIP to a man who made us all more involved fans, who brought the drama of the characters on screen to life with his charm and delivery. You will be missed, Gene — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) January 2, 2019

Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 2, 2019

One of the most respected & never will be forgotten! Thank you for always being so kind when I would see you! Legends never die 💔 https://t.co/2A8p3xoeLj — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 2, 2019