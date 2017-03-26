Rich Swann Talks Being In The Controversial “Black Excellence” Photo With The New Day

NXT star Rich Swann recently spoke to the folks at The Undefeated for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his initial exposure to pro wrestling: “My brother said, ‘No, Monday Night Raw is on USA Network … Give me the remote.’ He flips the switch, and out comes the heavyweight champion Bret Hart. The lights, the electric guitar, the jacket, the fireworks, everything! He’s just talking smack on the mic, and I’m like … what is this? I need more.”

On being included in the controversial “Black Excellence” photo (see below) with The New Day: “That picture was a picture to show black youth, white youth, Latino youth, to show all cultures and all races around the world, no matter what you are, who you are, you can do anything and make anything of yourself and the best version of yourself.”