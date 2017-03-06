Rick Rude To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame By Ricky Steamboat

It was announced on Monday afternoon that the late “Ravishing” Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Rude will be inducted by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs live on Friday, March 31st, at 8 PM ET on the WWE Network.