Ricochet On Getting Props From The Rock, How He’s Doing Before Takeover, Keeping His Name In WWE

Ricochet recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote his match with WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole at Saturday’s “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Getting to keep his name in WWE:

“It was cool because the last 15 years of my life has been about trying to build up a name. When I got to WWE, there was some rumblings about changing it. I was okay with that because it has worked in the past, and I had a few choices lined up. But when they said I was able to keep it, it meant the world to me because it was definitely a name I put my blood, sweat and tears in building. I built my own name. All the hard work built up to this.”

His Twitter shout-out from The Rock back in April:

“I don’t know how much of a fan he is or not. I’m going to take it and run with it because he is a favorite wrestler. It means out of this world.”

Preparing for Saturday’s match with Cole amid reports of an arm injury:

“I feel good. I have been training pretty hard all week. I’m excited. I haven’t done a Brooklyn show before. This is kind of an anniversary for Adam. We are confident we will go in there and tear it down. That is what it’s all about.”