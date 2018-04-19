Ricochet On His Style, Current Goals, Message For His Supporters

WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

You’ve obviously had a lot of time to hone your craft. What’s the motivation behind your innovative style?

Well, my style is a combination of all my favorite wrestlers growing up, between AJ Styles, Matt Sydal (aka Evan Bourne), Amazing Red, Jack Evans and a lot of The Rock. (Laughs) But I try to take something from all those guys and combine it into what I wanted to be inside the ring.

What is your current career goal?

Honestly, when I first started, I never thought I’d make it to the WWE. So now that I am here, my only goal is to become the best performer I can be and try to be an inspiration for my son and anyone, really, who doesn’t think their dreams are possible because of where they’re from or their circumstances. If I can inspire even one person to follow their dreams, then it will all be worth it!

What message do you have for your supporters?

I’d just like to say thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. It’s because of you all that I am where I am and get to do what I do. I know it gets said a lot, but it gets said because it’s true. So, just thank you all so very much.