Ricochet Talks Meeting With Triple H & William Regal, Wanting To Work In NXT

Talented independent wrestler and international star Ricochet was featured in SI.com’s Extra Mustard blog “Five Questions With …” feature this week.

During their discussion, Ricochet spoke about meeting with Triple H and William Regal in the past and his hope of working with WWE and/or NXT in the future.

“I would love to be Intercontinental champion in 2017. That would be exceeding my goal. I’ve met Triple H a couple times, and he and William Regal are awesome guys. I would love to be with NXT. I feel like the Performance Center has a bunch of tools that I could benefit from – all the classes they have available could make me better. I don’t have a contract at the moment, but I want to focus on New Japan. It’s a super cool place, it’s gaining steam, especially with AJ and Nakamura coming from there to WWE. And I really want that junior heavyweight belt.”

Ricochet also spoke about WWE’s new Cruiserweight-themed 205 Live show and his desire to follow in the footsteps of Finn Balor.

“The guys on the 205 Live cruiserweight show are awesome – my boy Swann is killing it. But that’s not the route I want. I want to go the Fergal Devitt route. Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens. That’s the route I want to take. I want to work my way up from NXT champion to U.S. or Intercontinental champion. I have goals, and I’m not willing to settle. This is nothing against the cruiserweights on 205, but it’s just not for me.”

Check out the complete interview with Ricochet at SI.com.