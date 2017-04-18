Ring Implosion On Tonight’s RAW (Video), WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Six-Pack Challenge

– As noted, a Six-Pack Challenge with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will take place on this week’s WWE SmackDown with the winner earning a future shot at the WWE Title. Below is a promo for that match:

– Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW main event from Columbus, Ohio saw Braun Strowman and Big Show go at it until they broke the ring after Braun brought Show to the mat with a superplex. Show previously caused the ring to implode in similar angles with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. Below is video from tonight’s angle: