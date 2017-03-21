Road Warrior Animal Says WWE Tag-Teams Trying To Re-Create The Road Warriors

Chris Featherstone of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal at a recent independent pro wrestling event. During their chat, Animal revealed one NXT tag-team he doesn’t necessarily support.

Animal referenced talking to former Road Warriors manager Paul Ellering, who currently managed the Authors of Pain in NXT, and went as far as to say he “feels bad for him because of the team he’s managing.”

“I talk to Paul all the time,” Animal said. “I feel bad for him because of that team he’s managing. They’re green. You gotta start somewhere, but [man]. The only problem is, when you start managing two big guys, everybody’s gonna compare them to Hawk and I. It’s an unfair comparison. It’s like trying to compare a singles guy to Bruno Sammartino. You can’t.”

Animal continued, “Bruno is Bruno. The Rock’s the Rock. They’ll never be another Rock. They’ll never be another Road Warriors ever. That’s the problem [WWE] is having now in the company. They [also] have the Ascension coming out, and the Ascension are [trying to be like the Road Warriors].”

