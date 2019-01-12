The Rock Denies Comments On Snowflakes & Outrage Culture, Claims Fabricated Interview

The Rock took to Twitter this evening and denied the comments on “snowflakes” that the UK’s Daily Star claimed he made, saying the interview was completely fabricated.

Responding to a film critic, Rock wrote, “Hiiii Yolanda, the interview never took place. Completely fabricated. Kindly check out my last response I just posted re the false interview.”

He also wrote the following on Instagram with a video, seen below, explaining how he did not make the comments: “Settin’ the record straight. The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are. #millies #plurals #boomers #TequilaGeneration”

We have deleted the interview recap from the site. It’s worth noting that The Daily Star’s article, billed as an exclusive, is still live on their website. They falsely claimed that Rock made the following comments:

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

Below is Rock’s tweet and full Instagram post denying the comments: