The Rock Gets Backlash From Fans & Bloggers Over Social Media Post

The Rock received backlash from fans and bloggers this week after the former WWE Champion reacted positively to the 1st Armored Division of the United States Army naming one of their tanks after him.

The tank is now called “The Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson” and that name was decided by soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, which is one of the oldest cavalry squadrons and regiments in the Army, and one of the oldest units of any kind in the Army.

Rock responded to the new name on Instagram and the comments section was flooded with congratulatory comments and negative comments. He wrote, “I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone. #IronSoldiers #BlackhawkSquadron #1stArmouredDivision #FortBliss #TheDRJ #BloodSweatRespect”

Below is the tweet from the 1st Armored Division, showing the new name on the tank, and Rock’s Instagram post. He has not responded to the backlash as of this writing.

"If you smell what America's Tank Division is cooking!"

Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock.

Hopefully the "People's Champ" will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/xMm2aKBArS — 1st Armored Division (@1stArmoredDiv) March 12, 2019