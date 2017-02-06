Rock ‘N’ Roll Express Confirmed As WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Inductees

On Monday, WWE confirmed that the legendary tag-team — the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express — will be taking their rightful place in the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express consisted of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton, and was widely considered among the best tag-teams outside of WWE during the heyday of tag-team wrestling in the U.S.

In addition to Kurt Angle, who WWE announced as an official inductee, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night, March 31st in Orlando, Florida.