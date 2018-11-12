The Rock Recalls Moment With The Dudleys, WWE Survivor Series Start Time, WWE NXT Takeover, More

– Above is a preview clip for the return of WWE’s Total Bellas, featuring Nikki Bella going on a date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette. The fourth season of the show is set to begin airing on E! soon. The season finale of Total Divas will air on Wednesday, November 21 on the E! network. Below is another preview for the season finale from Lake Tahoe, with Paige revealing she can’t swim:

– The WWE Network schedule has confirmed that Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: War Games II” pre-show will begin at 6pm ET. The main show will start at 7pm and is scheduled to end at 9:30pm ET as the one-hour WWE Chronicle special on Dean Ambrose is set to premiere then.

The WWE Network has also confirmed that Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET. The main show is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET and run until 11pm ET.

– The Rock took to Twitter today and recalled an Attitude Era moment with WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys and his win over Bubba Ray Dudley. You can see their tweets below: