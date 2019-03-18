The Rock Reveals His Three “GOATS” In Pro Wrestling

The Rock took to Instagram today and declared the three “GOATS” (Greatest of All Time) to be WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin.

Rock made the post in response to the 17th anniversary of his WrestleMania 18 match with The Hulkster, billed as Icon vs. Icon.

“Torch passed. Grateful. This past weekend @WWE celebrated the 17th anniversary of what was billed as ‘ICON vs ICON’ to determine who would go down in @WWE history as THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME. It was yours truly, VS The Immortal Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania,” Rock wrote. “What made this match so special was that there was no Heavyweight Championship on the line. Just two men. Just two careers. And 85,000+ of the most insane ELECTRIC crowd I have ever had the privilege to perform in front of. It was almost as if every single person that night in the Toronto SkyDome made up their mind that they would give every ounce of energy they had because they knew this match was only going to be seen once in a lifetime.”

Rock then wrote that Hogan passed the torch to him that night in Toronto, but to him the real “Greatest of All Time” Superstars are the ones who paved the way for Rock and so many others – Hogan, Flair and Austin. The Great One said he is grateful for them.

“My friend and childhood hero, Hulk Hogan passed the torch to me on this historic night which decreed me becoming ‘THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME’,” Rock continued. “But the truth is – to me – the GOAT are the three men below who paved the way for me and so many others in pro wrestling/ @hulkhogan @ricflairnatureboy @steveaustinbsr I just worked very hard, connected with the audience and caught a break. These GOATS were good enough to recognize I had something to offer and graciously passed the torch. Grateful.”

You can see Rock’s full Instagram post below: