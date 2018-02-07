Roderick Strong Promo For Tonight, Fans On The Second Chance Winner, WWE MMC

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong talking to the cameras before making his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live show in a WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament match against Hideo Itami. Strong says he’s wrestled Itami all over the world but tonight will be their biggest match yet as it’s on 205 Live. Strong says this could lead to a WrestleMania 34 moment and he will come one step closer to making WrestleMania by defeating Itami tonight. Strong says he’s been ready for this since he was 12 years old. He prepares every day like it’s his last and he always will. Strong says as much as he respects Itami, Itami is the first guy in his way tonight and he will have to break him.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win next week’s Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on RAW with the winner earning the final spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. As of this writing, 80% have voted for Finn Balor while 11% voted for Matt Hardy, 6% for Bray Wyatt and 3% for Apollo Crews.

– Below are final videos from the teams competing in tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout, Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Mandy Rose and Goldust. Uso and Naomi will be fighting to win $100,000 for The Boys & Girls Club of America while Rose and Goldust are fighting for Hire Heroes USA. Also below is video of Triple H letting kids from BGCA charge the ring at the arena: