ROH Announces Big Triple Threat Tag Team Match for Buffalo Global Wars Event

ROH announced the following:

Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to Buffalo, NY on Friday November 9 at the Buffalo RiverWorks with the third night of Global Wars! All four nights of the Global Wars Tour will air LIVE for HonorClub and a triple threat tag team match has been signed!

ADAM PAGE & CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP CODY W/BRANDI vs. THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)

A triple threat tag team bout has been signed for Buffalo when Adam Page and Cody of Bullet Club’s Elite take on The Briscoes, a team they face earlier in the tour, and Best Friends! Best Friends’ Beretta will take on Cody just two days later, challenging him for the IWGP United States Championship!

The Briscoes are looking to bounce back into title contention after losing the titles in Philadelphia while Best Friends have excelled in the US and Japan since Beretta returned from injury, defeating Bully Ray and Silas Young in their ROH return and picking up wins against teams like Killer Elite Squad in New Japan! Meanwhile, Page and co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Cody can gain steam as a tag team with a win against the Briscoes and another in Buffalo!

Who will pick up the victory and climb the tag team ranks? Buy your ticket and join us LIVE or watch LIVE as all four nights are being broadcast LIVE for HonorClub!

There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Don’t miss your chance to see the stars of ROH and NJPW do battle LIVE as part of the Global Wars Tour! Limited tickets remain – get yours, now!

RING OF HONOR AND NEW JAPAN PRESENT THE GLOBAL WARS TOUR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 09TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

BUFFALO RIVERWORKS

359 GANSON STREET

BUFFALO , NY 14203

ALREADY SIGNED

MAIN EVENT, PROVING GROUND, NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL vs. CHRIS SABIN

NON-TITLE, FOUR CORNERS SURVIVAL MATCH

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION KUSHIDA vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. FLIP GORDON vs. BUSHI

SIGNED TO COMPETE:

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION JEFF COBB

CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (FRANKIE KAZARIAN & SCORPIO SKY)

LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (NAITO, EVIL, SANADA, & BUSHI)

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS

FLIP GORDON

“PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

JUICE ROBINSON

BULLY RAY

CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

