ROH Death Before Dishonor 2018 Results – 09/28/2018

Kenny King def. Jushin “Thunder” Liger via pinfall.

The Briscoes (c) def. the Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) to retain the Ring of Honor Tag Team championship when Jay Briscoe hit the Jay Driller on Daniels.

Sumie Sakai (c) def. Tenille Dashwood via armbar submission (Tenille passed out) to retain the ROH Women’s championship.

Punishment Martinez (c) def Chris Saban with a chokeslam to retain the Ring of Honor Television title.

Bully Ray & Silas Young def Flip Gordon & Colt Cabana in a Tables match

Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page & Marty Scurll) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuckie T & Beretta) when Marty Scurll taps out Rocky Romero with the crossface chickenwing.

Jay Lethal (c) def. Will Ospreay with the Lethal Injection to retain the Ring of Honor World title

Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan attack them both post match. Jonathan Gresham tries to help but he gets beat up too. When Lethal fights back, Matt Taven runs out and attacks him with a purple world title belt.