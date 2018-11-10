ROH Global Wars Buffalo Results – 11/09/2018

Welcome to coverage of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Global Wars show from Buffalo, New York.

Before the broadcast on Honor Club began, Colini Delaney defeated Jay Freddie with a leaping DDT in a dark match. (thanks to Tom Mehs, who is in attendance in Buffalo)

Your announcers are Colt Cabana, Caprice Coleman, and Ian Riccaboni.

Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian make their way to the ring and they have something to say.

Frankie Kazarian says that Scorpio Sky could not be here tonight because he is at a wedding and those bridesmaids don’t know what is coming for them. Frankie says that Scorpio has a message for the people of Buffalo. He says to tell Buffalo that this is the worst town he has ever been in.

Christopher Daniels says it may be a bad town but it is filled with some badass wrestling fans. He says they travel the globe to find bad towns with badass wrestling fans. What they do in the ring is for your entertainment. They care about putting smiles on your faces. A smile is so very important and positive energy is so very important. Things happen in this world that brings people down. Daniels talks about Thousand Oaks. Everyone is thinking about you.

Kazarian says he has three letters that he would love to say and he wants Thousand Oaks to hear them. He gets the crowd to say SCU.

The card for tonight’s show is discussed by the announcers.

Match Number One: The Boys versus The Kingdom (Vinnie Marseglia and Matt Taven)

Taven and Marseglia attack before thematch starts. Taven works over Boy One while Marseglia punches Boy Two. Taven wit crossfaces to Boy Two and Marseglia with a fish hook on Boy One. Taven whips Boy One with the belt and then Marseglia chokes Boy Two and Taven whips Boy Two with the belt. Marseglia throws Boy One to the floor. Taven with a forearm to Boy Two while Marseglia sends Boy One into the guardrails. Taven with a back body drop to Boy Two on the floor. The mats are moved at ringside. Marseglia with a brainbuster on the floor to Boy One.

The referee checks on Boy One. Marseglia gets the referee to move and he grabs the other Boy as well. Boy Two is sent into the ring and Taven lawn darts Boy Two into a chair in the turnbuckles. Marseglia sends more chairs into the ring and Taven takes the mic. Taven tells Dalton Castle this will continue until you come out and stop it.

Boy One is put on top of a chair and Marseglia does the same to Boy Two.

No Contest

Dalton Castle’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Castle calls Taven a son of a bitch. He tells them to get their filthy dirty hands off that Boy.

Taven says he wants Dalton to show him the respect that he deserves. He says that Dalton has disrespected him and the Ring of Honor World Title for the last time. He needs his first Ring of Honor World Title defense to be against Dalton at Final Battle. Taven asks if they want them to hurt the Boys.

TK O’Ryan attacks Castle on the stage and sends him into the wall. The Boys are thrown out of the ring and O’Ryan and Marseglia bring Castle off the stage. Castle punches O’Ryan but TK grabs him and chokes Castle. Marseglia with punches. Castle fights off O’Ryan and Marseglia for a moment but he is brought to the ring. Taven gets on top of Castle and punches him. Security comes to the ring and they are held off by The Kingdom.

The referee sends Taven and Marseglia to the back.

Match Number Two: TK O’Ryan versus Dalton Castle

O’Ryan with a snap mare and elbow drop for a near fall. O’Ryan with kicks to Castle. TK with punches to Castle. O’Ryan sends Castle to the floor and Castle is run into the apron. O’Ryan sends Castle into the apron again. Castle with a chop and punches. Castle sends O’Ryan into the guardrails. Castle runs into a boot from O’Ryan. O’Ryan sends Castle into the ring and TK pie faces Castle. O’Ryan with a chop and he puts Castle’s sweatshirt over his head and O’Ryan punches Castle and chokes him with his sweatshirt. O’Ryan chokes Castle with the wrist tape and the referee warns him.

O’Ryan with a back elbow to Castle in the corner. Castle with an Irish whip but he misses a splash into the corner. TK with a clothesline and gets a near fall. Castle with a punch and wrist clutch suplex. Castle goes for a belly-to-back suplex but TK lands on his feet and he connects with a punch and gets a near fall. TK with a knee to the ribs and a chin lock. Castle escapes a slam attempt and he tries to get TK up for the Bang-O-Rang but he cannot hit the move. TK mocks Castle and chops him. Castle with a clothesline and knee to the midsection followed by a DDT.

Castle with a punch and chops. Castle with more punches but TK with an elbow. Castle blocks a kick and hits a Saito suplex. Castle with a running knee into the corner followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Castle with elbows to the ribs and he sets for a German suplex but TK backs Castle into the corner and connects with elbows. Castle sends O’Ryan to the apron but O’Ryan with a shot to Castle. Castle kicks Ryan on the turnbuckles and then hits a running knee on the apron. Castle wit a back elbow and forearm. Castle with Bang-O-Rang for the three count.

Winner: Dalton Castle

After the match, Castle takes the mic. Dalton says not too long ago, he broke his back. These bandages are holding him together. They don’t slow him down. Matt Taven, that belt you wear around your waist is a fake. The fire you have lit inside him is real. If this is what you want and what he did to your boy is what you want. At Final Battle, he will give it to you ten times over.

Kenny King comes to the ring and he says in 48 hours in Toronto, he will pin Jay Lethal and become the new ROH Champion. The feeling he has is an inevitable feeling of victory but you wouldn’t know that because the Buffalo Sabres have never won anything. Kenny says he has been guaranteed a warm up match before his championship match. He does not care who the opponent is.

Cheeseburger comes out and King says he asked for an opponent to prepare him for Jay Lethal. He says this is like the Chiefs preparing for the Patriots by facing the Bills. He tells Cheeseburger to leave the ring before something bad happens to him.

Match Number Three: Kenny King versus Cheeseburger

King with a leg sweep and kick to the back. King with punches to Cheeseburger. King with a clothesline. King kicks and chokes Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger with a thrust kick to the leg and a boot to the head. Cheeseburger punches King in the corner and Cheeseburger wtih a thrust kick. King sends Cheeseburger to the apron and Cheeseburger drop kicks King to the floor. Cheeseburger with a plancha onto King.

Cheeseburger chops and punches King against the guardrails and then King rolls on the apron and punches Cheeseburger. King sends Cheeseburger into the guardrails. King with a forearm across the chest and chops him against the apron. King with a leg drop and he gets a near fall. King with a seated abdominal stretch. Cheesebruger with a chop and he tries for a sunset flip but King stays on his feet. King misses a punch and Cheeseburger gets a near fall with a rollup. King with a clothesline. King with a front face lock and he floats over into a Last Chancery but Cheeseburger bites King to get out of the hold.

King with a delayed vertical suplex but Cheeseburger gets to his feet. King goes to the floor when Cheeseburger moves. Cheeseburger with a knee to the head from the turnbuckles. Cheeseburger with chops and a forearm. King with a back elbow. Cheeseburger with a rolling elbow followed by a springboard cross body for a near fall. Cheeseburger goes for a monkey flip but King does not go down and King with a suplex. King gets a near fall and then he goes for a TKO but Cheeseburger with a rollup for a near fall. Cheeseburger with a thrust kick and he goes for a springboard move and King with the Royal Flush for the three count.

Winner: Kenny King

Match Number Four: Women Of Honor Match: Madison Rayne versus Kelly Klein

They lock up and Klein sends Rayne to the mat and then applies a wrist lock. Rayne with a take down and bridge for a near fall. They lock up and Klein with a wrist lock. Rayne with a drop toe hold into a hammer lock. Rayne with a body scissors and rollup. Rayne gets a near fall and another near fall with a rollup. Klein with an Irish whip and Rayne goes to the apron and connects with a shoulder. Klein with a forearm that knocks Rayne off the apron to the floor. Klein with a running hip strike to knock Rayne off the apron. Klein keeps Rayne from getting back into the ring.

Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai comes out to watch the match from the stage.

Klein gets a near fall. Klein gets Rayne on her shoulders but Rayne with a sunset flip for a near fall. Klein with a fallaway slam. Klein with a forearm and clothesline in the corner followed by a boot to the head. Klein with a cravate and then she hits a knee into the corner. Klein with a cravate and knees to Rayne from the apron. Klein gets a near fall. Klein goes to the turnbuckles and chokes Madison. Rayne tries for a superplex but Klein escapes. Rayne with an enzuigiri. Rayne with chops and forearms. Rayne with a clothesline into the corner and she hits a sliding clothesline for a near fall.

Klein with an Irish whip but she runs into an elbow and Rayne with a cross body from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Klein with a rollup and bridge for the three count.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Rhett Titus makes his way to the stage but Titus had to be covered up and helped to the back before he showed too much to the people of Buffalo.

Match Number Five: Non Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA versus Jonathan Gresham versus BUSHI versus Flip Gordon

Gresham kicks BUSHI while Gordon kicks KUSHIDA. Gresham with a side head lock takedown and KUSHIDA with a head scissors to Gordon. BUSHI sends Gordon to the floor. BUSHI with a shoulder tackle to KUSHIDA and KUSHIDA sends BUSHI to the floor. Gresham with a head scissors take down to KUSHIDA followed by a drop kick that sends KUSHIDA to the floor. Gordon with a springboard drop kick to Gresham and follows with a running back elbow.

Gordon with a matrix move and thrust kick but he misses a Pele Kick. Gresham with a kick and Gordon with a springboard spear to Gresham. BUSHI kicks Gordon and hits a neck breaker. KUSHIDA with an Irish whip but BUSHI. BUSHI with a pendulum kick and he goes up top and hits a missile drop kick. BUSHI with a STF to Gordon but Gresham kicks BUSHI. BUSHI rakes Gresham’s eyes. BUSHI with a snap mare and rear chin lock. KUSHIDA with a rear chin lock to BUSHI and BUSHI with a kick to KUSHIDA. BUSHI knocks Gordon off the apron and BUSHI with a baseball slide to send Gresham to the floor.

BUSHI kicks KUSHIDA in the corner and chokes him. BUSHI kicks Gresham and sends him to the floor. BUSHI kicks KUSHIDA in the midsection and connects with a forearm to the back. BUSHI with a sleeper to KUSHIDA. BUSHI takes off his shirt and he chokes KUSHIDA with it. BUSHI with a sunset flip but KUSHIDA rolls through and kicks BUSHI in the head. KUSHIDA with a forearm and hop toss to BUSHI. KUSHIDA with hip tosses to Gordon and Gresham and then he tries to hip toss Todd Sinlair. KUSHIDA with a hip toss and drop kick to BUSHI.

Gordon with a matrix and back heel kick followed by a Pele Kick to KUSHIDA followed by a springboard kick to KUSHIDA. Gordon with a plancha onto BUSHI and Gresham on the floor. Gordon sends Gresham into the ring and he goes up top. Gordon goes for a 450 splash but Gresham moves. Gersham with an O’Connor Roll to KUSHIDA for a near fall. Gresham kicks KUSHIDA and hits a bulldog on Gordon and BUSHI. Gresham gets near falls on all three men. BUSHI misses an enzuigiri and hits a mule kick on Gresham. Gordon with a springboard side kick to knock BUSHI off the apron. KUSHIDA with a round kick to Gordon to stop him on the turnbuckles. Gresham and KUSHIDA go for a double superplex on Gordon and BUSHI decidse to make it a tower of doom. Gordon stays on the turnbuckles and he htis a 450 splash onto Gresham’s knees.

BUSHI goes to the turnbuckles and KUSHIDA with a rolling kick. KUSHiDA and Gordon with standing switches. BUSHI with a codebreaker and Gresham with a reverse rana to Gordon. BUSHI spits mist in Gresham’s face. KUSHIDA kicks out of a bridge from BUSHI. KUSHIDA with the Hoverboard Lock and then he hits Back to the Future on BUSHI for the three count.

Winner: KUSHIDA

Match Number Six: Non Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb versus EVIL

EVIL with a waist lock and Cobb wtih a standing switch and waist lock take down. Cobb with a wrist lock into a waist lock. EVIL with a kick to the midsection and side head lock. EVIL with a shoulder tackle but Cobb stays on his feet. Cobb with a shoulder tackle and EVIL stays on his feet. EVIL with a kick to the midsection but Cobb with a leap frog and drop kick that sends EVIL to the floor. Cobb goes to the floor and Cobb blocks a kick and connects with an elbow. Cobb sends EVIL back into the ring. EVIL clotheslines Cobb over the top rope to the floor.

EVIL goes to the floor and EVIL Irish whips Cobb into the guardrails. EVIL sends Cobb back into the ring and rakes the eyes across the top rope. Cobb with chops and EVIL wants more. EVIL with chops and Cobb wants more. EVIL winds up for a chop and he rakes the eyes instead. EVIL with a chop and back senton for a near fall. EVIL stretches Cobb. Cobb gets back to his feet and he tries to figure out a way to escape but EVIL holds on. Cobb goes for a reversal but EVIL maintains the hold. Cobb escapes the hold and hits a clothesline.

Cobb with a chop. Cobb with an Olympic Slam for a near fall. Cobb with a standing moonsault but EVIL gets his knees up. EVIL blocks a boot in the corner and hits a clothesline followed by a suplex for a near fall. EVIL goes to the turnbuckles and Cobb with a forearm. Cobb and EVIL with forearms on the turnbuckles and EVIL with a head butt. Cobb with a drop kick to crotch EVIL. Cobb with a delayed superplex for a near fall. Cobb tries for an Oklahoma Stampede but EVIL escapes. EVIL has the referee hold the leg for a thrust kick and EVIL with a sit out Death Valley Driver for a near fall. EVIL sets for Everything is EVIL but Cobb blocks it. Cobb with a spinning side slam for the three count.

EVIL and Cobb both go for clotheslines and both stay on their feet. Cobb takes EVIL down on a second attempt. Cobb with a clothesline and a spinning power slam for a near fall. EVIL with a kick and then he hits Magic Killer with help from the referee for a near fall. EVIL signals that it is over and he goes for Everything is EVIL but Cobb goes for Tour of the Islands and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Match Number Seven: Silas Young versus Juice Robinson

Silas refuses to follow the Code of Honor so Juice goes to the front row and shakes some hands. They lock up and Juice with an arm drag. Juice shakes Silas’ hand and SIlas goes to the floor in disgust. Silas throws his shirt at Juice and Juice throws it into the crowd. Juice with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Juice misses a rollup and then misses a cross body. Juice goes to the floor to regroup. Silas teases a move to the floor and flips to the apron. Juice misses a plancha and then Silas sends Juice into the ringside barrier. Silas Irish whips Juice into the guardrails.

They return to the ring and Slias with a slingshot onto Juice’s midsection. Silas with a boot to the head and he gets a near fall. Silas sends Juice into the turnbuckles. Silas with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Silas with a hard Irish whip to Juice. Silas with a boot to the chest. Silas with another boot to the chest. Juice wtih forearms but Young with a drop kick. Young gets a near fall. Young with a reverse chin lock. Young with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Juice with punches and a head butt, but Young sends Juice to the floor.

Young is knocked off the apron into the guardrails and Young asks the referee to make the count. Juice gets into the ring and hits a spinebuster. Juice with jabs and he gets Young to flinch on the punch but hits a drop kick followed by a flying clothesline. Juice goes to the turnbuckles and hits a cross body for a near fall. Juice sets for a power bomb but Young is able to escape. Juice with a jumping side kick followed by an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Juice sets for the Cannonball but Young with a back breaker and clothesline. Young gets a near fall.

Young with a full nelson but Juice escapes and he goes for a full nelson. Young with an elbow and Juice goes for Pulp Friction but Young counters into a uranage. Young with a knee and he tries for Misery but Juice escapes. Young with a FInlay Slam into a headstand Arabrian Press but Juice gets his knees up to stop Young. Juice with a cannonball and then Juice with a power bomb and he gets a near fall. Young rolls to the floor to stop Juice’s momentum. Young is sent back into the ring.

Young rolls to the apron on the other side of the ring. Young drops Juice on the top rope and Silas misses a slingshot double stomp. Young with a rollup for a near fall to counter Pulp Friction. Juice with a series of punches and Bully Ray makes his way to the ring.

Juice sets for Pulp Friction but Bully with a kick to the groin and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Juice Robinson (by disqualification)

After the match, Bully pushes the referee down. Bully yells at Silas about not showing him respect last night.

Flip Gordon comes to the ring and he punches Bully but Bully pushes Bully down. Flip with a super kick and then Flip goes under the ring and gets a chair. Young hits Gordon with a low blow.

Bully gets a kendo stick from under the ring and he stands over Flip.

Joe Koff comes out and he tells Bully to stop. He tells Bully to stop. Joe tells Bully that he is despicable. He says that he hates Bully and what he did. Joe tells Bully if he hits anyone with the kendo stick again, he is fired.

Match Number Eight: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) versus Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Tetsuya Naito)

Matt starts things off for the Young Bucks while Naito starts things off for LIJ. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock but Naito spits in Matt’s face. Matt spits back. Naito with a punch and Matt punches back. They go back and forth and Naito gets Matt to flinch and he rakes the eyes. Naito more spit and a knee. Matt with an Irish whip and Naito with a reverse atomic drop and head scissors. Matt goes fo the floor and Naito sets for a dive but he goes Tranquilo on the mat. Naito mocks the Young Bucks pose and tags in Sanada while Nick tags in.

They lock up and Nick with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Nick has a super kick blocked and Nick with a snap mare but Sanada lands on his feet. They shake hands and Sanada with a kick and wrist lock. Nick with a drop kick. Nick iwth an Irish whip but Sanada gets his boots up and Nick with a neck breaker and Matt tags in and hits a kick and knocks Naito off the apron. Nick with a gutbuster and Matt with a neck breaker. Matt with punches and kicks. Naito kicks Matt in the back and then he trips Matt and Sanada with a drop kick. Naito with a baseball slide to Nick. Sanada sends Matt to the floor.

Sanada sends Matt into the guardrails while Naito does the same to Nick. Sanada kicks Matt and tags in Naito. Naito kicks Matt and sweeps the leg and hits a slingshot hesitation kick. Naito with a neck breaker for a near fall. Sanada tags in and Sanada hits a double sledge from teh turnbuckles. Sanada with an Iris hwhip but he runs into a boot. Sanada puts Matt in the Paradise Lock and Nick tries to do the same to Sanada but he does not know how to do it.

Sanada puts Nick in the Paradise Lock next to his brother. Sanada with a double drop kick to the Bucks. Sanada gets a near fall. Naito tags in and connects with an elbow to the back. Matt with punches to try to get out of the corner and hits a missile drop kick. Naito keeps Matt from making the tag and then Sanada pulls Nick off the apron. Sanada with a forearm to the back. Matt with a double clothesline.

Nick makes the tag and he kicks Naito and Sanada. Nick with a bulldog and clothesline combination to Sanada and Naito. Nick puts Sanada in the turnbuckles but Naito stops Nick. Naito avoids the leg sweep and he kicks Naito and hits a springboard double stomp to Naito’s back and he hits a lungblower on Sanada. Matt tags in and they are sent to the apron. Matt and Nick with a double sunset flip into a double Sharpshooter.

Matt calls for a super kick and Naito blocks it and he hits a tornado DDT. Sanada tags in and hits a drop kick on Matt and then Nick. Matt with an Irish whip but Sanada with an elbow and he hits a springboard moonsault. Sanada with a Sharpshooter on Matt. Nick with a super kick and Naito tries for Tranquilo but Naito escapes. They hit a spike Tombstone but Nick kicks out. Sanada with a running elbow and then Naito and Sanada with a double drop kick. Sanada with a Dragon suplex for a near fall. Naito goes over the top rope to the floor. Nick with a slingshot X Factor to Sanda followed by a moonsault onto Naito. Matt with a spear on Sanada for a near fall.

Matt with an Irish wihp to Sanada and Sanda goes to the apron and he is met with a double super kick on a springboard move. Naito stops Nick on the Meltzer Driver but Nick kicks Natio away and they hit the Meltzer Driver. Naito breaks up the cover. Sanada with a Cold Skull on Matt but Matt counters into a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Young Bucks

Match Number Nine: Proving Ground Non Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal versus Chris Sabin

They lock up and Sabin with a wrist lock but Lethal with a reversal. Sabin with a reversal into a hammer lock. Lethal with a snap mare but Sabin with a wrist lock. Lethal with a reversal. Sabin with a reversal and chin lock but Lethal gets to the ropes to break the hold. They lock up again and Lethal with a wrist lock. Sabin with a reversal and arm drag. Lethal with an arm drag and Sabin with an arm drag. Lethal with an arm drag.

Sabin wants a test of strength and he poses to show why they should do it. They do the Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Sabin with a wrist lock take down. Lethal with a chop and Sabin with a side head lock. Sabin with a shoulder tackle and Lethal stays on his feet. Lethal goes for a shoulder tackle and Sabin stays on his feet. Both men drop down at the same time and both men go for a few drop kicks.

They lock up and Lethal with an Irish whip and Sabin floats over. Lethal with a hip toss and cartwheel into a drop kick for a near fall. Lethal with a back breaker. Lethal with an elbow drop for a near fall. Lethal sends Sabin into the turnbuckles and punches Sabin in the ribs. Lethal with a chop. Lethal catches Sabin on a leap frog attempt and hits a power slam. Sabin goes to the floor. Lethal goes for a baseball slide and Sabin gets back into the ring. Sabin with a drop kick to send Lethal to teh floor. Sabin goes to the apron and Lethal with a springboard drop kick that sends Sabin to the floor.

Sabin pulls LEthal to the floor. Sabin with a victory roll but Lethal with a head scissors. Sabin drives the knees to the mat and then drives the knees into the mat again. Sabin with a running kick on the apron. Sabin sends Lethal back into the ring and gets a near fall. Sabin with an arm bar and he turns it into an octopus. Sabin with a rollup for a near fall. Sabin goes for a suplex and Lethal blocks it. Lethal tries for a suplex and Sabin blocks it. Lethal finally hits a suplex. Lethal calls for Lethal Injection but Sabin blocks it and tries to roll up Lethal and then applies an ankle lock.

Lethal gets to the floor and Sabin goes to the apron. Lethal blocks a kick and Sabin goes into the ring. Lethal with a sunset flip but Sabin rolls through. Lethal with a suicide dive onto Sabin. Lethal rolls into the ring and the referee continues to count Sabin until he gets back into the ring. Lethal goes for a figure four leg lock and Sabin with an inside cradle for a near fall. Lethal with the Lethal Combination for a near fall. Lethal runs into a boot and Sabin with a running round kick to the chest. Sabin goes up top and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall.

Sabin waits for Lethal to get back to his feet and Sabin with a forearm and he gets Lethal on his shoulders but Lethal with a rollup for a near fall. Sabin with chops. Lethal chops Sabin. They go back and forth. Both men with clotheslines. Lethal with a kick and Sabin with an elbow. Both go for clotheslines again. Lethal with a cutter and he goes up top for an elbow drop but Sabin kicks out at two. Lethal with a figure four leg lock. Sabin tries to get out of the hold but Lethal chops Sabin. Sabin thinks about tapping out and the time limit runs.

Time Limit Draw (Chris Sabin earns a title match)

After the match, Sabin wants five more minutes and Lethal asks for the mic. Jay tells Sabin that he thinks they are going to need a lot longer than five more minutes. Jay says he is getting warmed up.If you are down for it, let’s do ten more minutes. Jay says Chris earned his title match right now.

Match Number Nine and a Half: Chris Sabin versus Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor World Championship

Sabin and Lethal with punches but Kenny KIng comes to the ring and he attacks both men.

The referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

King with a spinebuster.

Match Number Ten: Adam Page and Cody (with Brandi Rhodes) versus Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe versus Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T)

Cody and Trent start things off. Jay makes the tag and he locks up with Cody. Jay with a side head lock. Jay with a shoulder tackle. Jay with a back elbow to Cody. Cody with a waist lock into a side head lock. Cody with a kick and drop down punch. Mark tags in and Cody with a drop kick. Page tags in and they punch Mark in the midsection. Mark with an elbow to Cody and a kick to Page. Cody with a gourdbuster onto Page’s knees for a near fall. Page sends Mark into the turnbuckles and kicks him. Cody tags in and he kicks Mark . Cody with an Irish whip but Mark with a boot. Taylor tags in and Cody kicks Taylor. Page kicks Trent. Taylor and Trent with punches on the turnbuckles. Trent and Taylor miss clotheslines and then Trent and Chuck with clotheslines into the corner. Trent and Chuck set for the hug but the Briscoes break it up.

Mark chokes Taylor in the corner. Jay tags in and they hit a running double shoulder tackle. Jay with a European uppercut or two. Jay with a head butt and Mark tags in. They kick Taylor in the corner. Mark with a chop. Taylor with a waist lock and flatliner. Trent tags in and he goes up top and hits a cross body. Trent knocks Jay off the apron and he connects with forearms and chops to Mark. Trent with a flying clothesline. Trent with a running back elbow into the corner and hits a half nelson suplex. Mark goes to the floor. Jay with a knee to the back and Taylor knocks Jay off the apron.

Trent knocks Mark off the apron and then Taylor and Trent with stereo planchas onto the Briscoes. Mark stops the hug and Page with a Buckshot Lariat to Mark. Cody tags in and he calls for a four man hug and they do it. Taylor sends Page to the floor and Trent with a rollup for a near fall. Trent goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Cody lands on his feet. Trent is distracted by Brandi’s clothing. Cody with a snap mare and Jay hits Cody from behind and tags himself in. Jay wants Brandi to leave and the referee sends her to the back.

Trent with forearms to Jay and Mark and then they kicks Trent. Mark with a clothesline and Jay with a clothesline. They hit a neck breaker and power bomb combination on Trent for a near fall. Jay chokes Trent and kicks him to the floor. Mark sends Trent into the guardrails. Jay with a running boot to Trent. Jay kicks Trent. Mark tags in and he punches Trent. Mark with a suplex and he gets a near fall.

Jay tags in and he hits a running boot to the head. Jay with a head butt but Trent chops Jay. Jay with a kick and Irish whip but Trent flips back into the ring and hits a clothesline. Mark knocks Taylor off the apron and Mark with an Irish whip but he misses a splash into teh corner. Trent with a tornado DDT on Mark. Trent tags in Cody and Cody wtih a running forearm to Jay followed by a power slam for a near fall. Cody with Beautiful Disaster and he sets for Cross Rhodes but Jay with a snap mare. Jay is sent to the floor. Page with a running shooting star press off the apron onto Jay. Cody is hit from behind by Mark. Mark with a slam and he goes up top.

Taylor crotches Mark and Jay kicks Taylor to the floor. Jay sets for a Jay Driller but Cody counters into CrossRhodes. Mark with an elbow drop to break up the cover. Taylor tags in and so does Page. Taylor with a forearm and Page fires back. Taylor with Sole Food and a German suplex but Page lands on his feet and hits a rolling elbow. Taylor with a knee and an Asai DDT for a near fall. Taylor goes for a piledriver but Page blocks it and goes for Rite of Passage but Taylor blocks it. Page with a clothesline and power bomb for a near fall. Page puts Taylor on the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex but Trent comes behind Page and hits a German superplex. Taylor with a double stomp followed by a boot from Trent and a piledriver from Taylor but Cody breaks up the cover.

Cody and Trent exchange strikes and Cody with a Bionic Elbow. Cody goes for a Vertebreaker but Trent escapes. Trent hits a flying boot and he hits the referee when Cody moves. Mark hits Cody with the title belt and Trent hits Mark and Mark goes to the floor. Trent grabs the US Title belt and Jay hits Trent with a chair. Jay kicks Cody to the floor. Jay sets for a Jay Driller onto the chair but Frankie Kazarian comes to the ring and hits Jay with the chair. Daniels drops Mark on the top rope and Taylor and Trent hit the DudeBuster for the three count.

Winners: Best Friends

After the match, Cody has some words for Trent since they will be meeting on Sunday for the IWGP US Title.

We go to credits.

