ROH Global Wars Lewiston Results – 11/07/18

ROH 11/07/18 Global Wars Lewiston Results

Androscoggin Bank Colisee

Lewiston, ME

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana welcomed everyone to the show to kick off a stretch of four shows in five days.

Flip Gordon vs. Eli Isom

A fun opener here. Isom has really taken the ball and run with it every time he has been given a chance and this was no different. As Gordon evolves he is becoming a more complete performer, able to do more than execute wild offensive maneuvers. In this match he served the role as the veteran who should win, flipping the role that he normally plays. He has continually shown that he is ready to move into the main event of ROH and matches like this prove that he is capable to not only be a star, but help others get to the same level. Is on is definitely one to watch in ROH going forward.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Non-Title Match

ROH Tag Team Champions Socal Uncensored vs. The Bouncers

Before the match got underway we were informed that SCUBruiser started off against Kaz in this non-title match up. Kaz played mind games with Bruiser to gain the advantage, but the match did not evolve into comedy, but rather a solid tag team contest. The Bouncers hit Last Call leg drop/backbreaker combo on Kaz but Sky broke up the pin at the very last moment. The Bouncers then went for Closing time, the superplex/Bullfrog Splash combination but Sky once again came to the rescue, sending Bruiser to the arena floor. He and Kaz then double powerbombed Milonas off the second rope, leaving Kaz to pick up the pinfall victory. SCU showed some good chemistry and tandem maneuvers here. The Bouncers are best when they are brawling about the place but they have proven themselves to be a solid duo. Post-match the Bouncers offered SCU a few beers, as seems to be their new MO.

Winners: Socal Uncensored

Non-Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger w/ Eli Isom & Ryan Nova

Cheeseburger was announced as a member of 3 S, the two other apparent members being his students Isom and Nova. Riccaboni with a “Who Does Number 2 work for?” reference for the early win on the night. Cheeseburger had a few moments of offense here for Burger and some intestinal fortitude displayed, but Cobb was simply much too much for Burger. A Tour of the Islands was Burger’s ultimate downfall, but there was really no way that Cobb would lose here. The underdog type match is more effective against someone the crowd isn’t behind, but this showcased Cobb and gave Burger his moments throughout the match.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Rhett Titus just came out on the ramp and posed before heading to the commentary table. He once again was wearing very small bodybuilding trunks.

ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Kingdom(c)

Titus joined commentary, sans Will Ferrara, as his friend has been missing since his match with Cheeseburger. As Bobby Cruise went through introductions, the news came out that the match was now a title match, which commentary confirmed. Marseglia was struck with one of the Boys’ fanny packs, knocking him out for a good portion of the match. Although O’Ryan and Taven held things down for a while, Castle and the Boys eventually got the better for the remaining Kingdom members. A red balloon floated up and one Boy was sucked under the ring while Marseglia attcked Castle from behind. Castle was able to quickly hit a Bang-A-Rang but O’Ryan broke the count up. The Kingdom almost hit Rockstar SUpernova but were thwarted by the Boys. Taven continued on the offensive, hitting Just the Tip on Castle. Castle rolled to the outside and a Boy entered with a Freddy Kreuger shirt, wielding an imaginary claw hand. Castle and Taven eventually brawled in the asile, allowing O’Ryan and Marseglia to hit House of A Thousand Horses on one of the Boys to pick up the pinfall victory and a successful title defense. Good match between these two teams-we’ve seen this before but both teams added new wrinkles. Post-match Taven grabbed a mic and put the Kingdom over before announcing that Taven would be taking Castle on at Final Battle.

Winners: The Kingdom

The Briscoes vs. Adam Page & Cody

Good, crips hard-hitting match to start, just as Cody and Page were taking control of things the feed died. The Briscoes were in control as the power came back on. Cody briefly fought back as Riccaboni quickly addressed the situation and deftly moved on to fill us in on the back and forth action we missed. Jay worked over Cody, keeping him isolated on the Briscoes side of the ring. Mark continued the offense but missed a froggy bow and fell victim to a double clothesline. Both tagged out, leaving Page the opportunity to pummel Jay down with haymakers. Page took a moment to take Mark out on the outside with a shooting star shoulderblock before diving back inside. The Briscoes took Brandi and then Cody out but Page answered the call, hitting a top rope moonsault to the outside on both Briscoes. Cody hit Cross Rhodes but Jay was able to break up the count. Jay then hit a Jay Driller on Page and a froggy-bow to pick up the win via pinfall.

Winners: The Briscoes

Christopher Daniels vs. Juice Robinson

This one had solid action throughout although the match didn’t feel especially heated. Robinson countered a Judo throw attempt and then connected with an elbow to the jaw before ending the match by hitting Juice Friction. The story here was that Daniels has been losing opportunities to earn himself more time in the company after Final battle due to his behavior after last year. This was a good back and forth match that saw Daniels as a step behind, purposely, and it worked well, giving Juice a win and Daniels a more interesting quest.

Winner: Juice Robinson

Bully Ray & Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

This match was given a good amount of time, allowing Bully Ray and Silas Young to continue to tell the story of their odd dynamic. As commentary spork to Young’s behavior changing, he continually acquiesced to Ray, who more often than not, ordered Young in and out of the ring, depending on whether Ray was in control of the action. Unfortunately, the streamed died here once again in the final stretch. Once the feed was back up, Young had scored a pinfall victory and it seemed like a low blow may have been involved, but that was only due to seeking the Bucks were doing. Hard to judge how the end went altogether, but this continues the odd relationship story with Young, most likely culminating in Young standing up for himself in the future.

Winners: The Young Bucks

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA vs.

Los Ingobernables De Japón (Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Bushi)

This was a really fun main event, easily one of most lively matches of the night. Naito started with his shirt on, which normally does not send them message that he’s ready to push it to the next level. However, this turned out to be a really fun match and everyone really got a chance to shine here. The end came along when Bushi was caught with a Lethal Injection. EVIL crashed the ring and sent Lethal packing before hitting Darkness Falls on Gresham. Naito capped it all off, hitting Destino on Gresham to pick up the pinfall victory.

Winners: Los Ingobernables De Japón

Credit: PWPonderings