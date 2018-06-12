ROH Headed To MSG In 2019 As Arena Issues With WWE Apparently Continue

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley spoke with The Business Journal of Baltimore and revealed that Ring of Honor is set to make their debut at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2019.

No word yet on when the ROH – MSG debut might happen but this comes as the arena has been reaching out to pro wrestling promotions as WWE has not been running the venue consistently, choosing the Barclays Center in Brooklyn instead. MSG has always been seen as a “home arena” for WWE but there was some heat from the venue over WWE not running any of their WrestleMania 35 events there. It’s very possible that ROH could run MSG head-to-head with one of the WWE shows during WrestleMania 35 Week next year.

Mexico’s AAA promotion will debut at The Garden in September, making them the first wrestling promotion in decades to run MSG outside of WWE. It will be interesting to see how these smaller promotions fill The Garden as the arena has a seating capacity of 20,789. The largest crowd ROH has ever done was around 6,000 for a show during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans.