ROH Mourns The Passing Of Former Announcer Mike Hogewood

Ring of Honor mourns the passing of former Ring of Honor announcer Mike Hogewood, who passed away Wednesday September 5, 2018. Hogewood, 63, served as the play-by-play announcer for Ring of Honor’s ROH on HD Net television program for all 100 episodes, delivering enthusiasm and his signature “Slap The Porpoise” catchphrase each week next to Dave Prazak.

Hogewood is a legend among ACC fans for his calls of ACC men’s and women’s basketball, as well as football, and maintained a strong presence in NASCAR broadcasting in a two-and-a-half decade career at a national level.

“(Hogewood) made ROH accessible for fans who were not familiar with the product but loved pro wrestling,” current play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni told ROHWrestling.com. “His enthusiasm was infectious and he was a wonderful steward for ROH on satellite television in its early days.”

Hogewood became a fixture in college sports and pro wrestling-loving Greensboro, NC and became heavily involved in local theater.

Ring of Honor sends its condolences to Hogewood’s family, friends, fans, and those who enjoyed listening to him throughout his illustrious career.