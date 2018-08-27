ROH Philadelphia Excellence Results 08/25/18
Credit The Chair Shot
A video was shown in which Will Ospreay challenged Jay Lethal to an ROH World Title match, which the champion accepted
Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai defeated Tasha Steelz, it was then announced that Sakai will defend against Tenille Dashwood at Death Before Dishonor
Jonathan Gresham defeated Bully Ray by DQ
So Cal Uncensored defeated ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez & ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes
Cody and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis hit the ring, cutting a promo for their match at All In
Best Friends defeated The Boys
Kenny King defeated Hangman Page
Donte Calbero vs. Brian Johnson never takes place as Jeff Cobb hits the ring and lays them both out
Bully Ray & Silas Young defeated ROH World Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham
Jenny Rose, Stella Gray & Tenille Dashwood defeated Ashley Vox, Kris Stadtlander & Riley Shepard
Fatal 4-Way: Shaheem Ali defeated Chris Sabin, Flip Gordon & Shane Taylor
ROH World Television Title: Punishment Martinez retained over Aaron Solow
Coast 2 Coast defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia)
Hurricane Helms defeated Marty Scurll
Fight Without Honor Match: Cheeseburger defeated Will Ferrara
ROH World 6-Man Titles: Cody & The Young Bucks retained over Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas & Silas Young