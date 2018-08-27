ROH Philadelphia Excellence Results 08/25/18

Credit The Chair Shot

A video was shown in which Will Ospreay challenged Jay Lethal to an ROH World Title match, which the champion accepted

Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai defeated Tasha Steelz, it was then announced that Sakai will defend against Tenille Dashwood at Death Before Dishonor

Jonathan Gresham defeated Bully Ray by DQ

So Cal Uncensored defeated ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez & ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes

Cody and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis hit the ring, cutting a promo for their match at All In

Best Friends defeated The Boys

Kenny King defeated Hangman Page

Donte Calbero vs. Brian Johnson never takes place as Jeff Cobb hits the ring and lays them both out

Bully Ray & Silas Young defeated ROH World Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

Jenny Rose, Stella Gray & Tenille Dashwood defeated Ashley Vox, Kris Stadtlander & Riley Shepard

Fatal 4-Way: Shaheem Ali defeated Chris Sabin, Flip Gordon & Shane Taylor

ROH World Television Title: Punishment Martinez retained over Aaron Solow

Coast 2 Coast defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia)

Hurricane Helms defeated Marty Scurll

Fight Without Honor Match: Cheeseburger defeated Will Ferrara

ROH World 6-Man Titles: Cody & The Young Bucks retained over Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas & Silas Young