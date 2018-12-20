ROH Signs Top Indie Wrestler

UK indie veteran Mark Haskins announced on Twitter that he has signed with Ring of Honor.

Haskins wrote, “I’ve officially signed with ROH. 2019, shit is going to go down. Keep watching. #TheBrass”

There was talk at the recent Final Battle event that Haskins had signed with ROH but now it’s confirmed. Haskins joins Brody King, PCO and Bandido as recent ROH roster additions. Will Ospreay is expected to return in early 2019 as well.

Haskins has wrestled for ROH, TNA, Dragon Gate, PROGRESS, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Defiant Wrestling and others. Below is his tweet on signing: