ROH Star Leaves Company, Headed to WWE

Punishment Martinez is heading to WWE after finishing with Ring of Honor at last night’s TV taping.

PWInsider reported that Martinez was done with ROH following the tapings where he dropped the ROH Television title in his final night with the company. According to Dave Meltzer, Martinez is headed to WWE.

Martinez, 36, started wrestling in 2004 and trained at the Monster Factory in New Jersey. After wrestling a few dark matches the previous year, he returned to the promotion to compete in the 2016 ROH Top Prospect tournament where he lost to Lio Rush in the semifinals.

He signed a deal with the promotion following the tournament and aligned himself with Kevin Sullivan and BJ Whitmer.