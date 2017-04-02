ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI Results From Lakeland, Florida

Posted by Matt Boone April 2, 2017 0 Comment

On Saturday evening, Ring Of Honor held their “Supercard Of Honor XI” event from the Lakeland Center in Lakeland, Florida.

In a show that featured the expected farewell of , Jeff and Matt Hardy lost the ROH Tag-Team Titles to in the evening’s main event.

Also on the card was , who successfully defended the ROH World Title in his singles match against .

Below are complete ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI results from Saturday night.

ROH: SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI

* Marty Scurll (c) def. Adam Cole to retain the ROH TV Title

* Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser def. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) (with TK O’Ryan)

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) def. Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)

* Jay Lethal defeated Cody

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) def. Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara and The Rebellion (Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor)

* Punishment Martinez def. Frankie Kazarian

* Bobby Fish def. Silas Young by disqualification

* Volador Jr. and Will Ospreay def. Dragon Lee and Jay White

* Christopher Daniels (c) def. Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship

* The Young Bucks def. The Hardys to capture the ROH Tag Team Championships