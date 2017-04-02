ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI Results From Lakeland, Florida
On Saturday evening, Ring Of Honor held their “Supercard Of Honor XI” event from the Lakeland Center in Lakeland, Florida.
In a show that featured the expected farewell of The Hardy Boys, Jeff and Matt Hardy lost the ROH Tag-Team Titles to The Young Bucks in the evening’s main event.
Also on the card was Christopher Daniels, who successfully defended the ROH World Title in his singles match against Dalton Castle.
Below are complete ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI results from Saturday night.
ROH: SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI
* Marty Scurll (c) def. Adam Cole to retain the ROH TV Title
* Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser def. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) (with TK O’Ryan)
* Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) def. Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)
* Jay Lethal defeated Cody
* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) def. Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara and The Rebellion (Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor)
* Punishment Martinez def. Frankie Kazarian
* Bobby Fish def. Silas Young by disqualification
* Volador Jr. and Will Ospreay def. Dragon Lee and Jay White
* Christopher Daniels (c) def. Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship
* The Young Bucks def. The Hardys to capture the ROH Tag Team Championships