ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI Results From Lakeland, Florida

On Saturday evening, Ring Of Honor held their “Supercard Of Honor XI” event from the Lakeland Center in Lakeland, Florida.

In a show that featured the expected farewell of The Hardy Boys, Jeff and Matt Hardy lost the ROH Tag-Team Titles to The Young Bucks in the evening’s main event.

Also on the card was Christopher Daniels, who successfully defended the ROH World Title in his singles match against Dalton Castle.

Below are complete ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI results from Saturday night.