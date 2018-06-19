ROH’s MSG Debut No Longer Happening Due To WWE?

It looks like WWE may be trying to repair any damage done to their relationship with Madison Square Garden in New York City as Ring of Honor has lost the date for their MSG debut in 2019, according to PWInsider. It was believed that ROH may have debuted at MSG during WrestleMania 35 Week in April 2019 but that was never confirmed.

As we’ve noted, MSG officials recently reached out to wrestling promotions about working together after they were not happy over how WWE had been using the Barclays Center in nearby Brooklyn, and how none of the WrestleMania 35 Week events were booked at MSG. ROH COO Joe Koff spoke to PWInsider today and confirmed that they lost the date after MSG had talks with WWE.

“You know, I’m going to tell you Mike because you are asking. I’m not going to discuss beyond this statement because I am not going to litigate this in the press,” Koff told PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. “We had a deal with [Madison Square] Garden and they then told us they were backing out after communications from the WWE. We are not able to get any other dates in any kind of discussion. I’m expecting that our lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved and the best we can hope is that we can find a resolution, so we can bring the kind of energy and excitement that ROH and our partner New Japan to a bigger audience and to bigger arenas and to the fans of New York City. “

When asked if there was the possibility of ROH having a date on the books at MSG, Koff responded, “There is no date and the discussion is going to end here on that.”

No word yet on if Mexico’s AAA promotion still has MSG dates booked for this fall but we will keep you updated. WWE will return to MSG on July 15th with a live event, featuring The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey.