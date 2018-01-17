Roman Reigns Allegedly Linked To Steroid Distribution Ring

Richard Rodriguez, former owner of the Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, has implicated WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns in a steroid distribution ring. Rodriguez has also named actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel in the ring.

The DEA raided the Iron Addicts gym in February 2017 and arrested Rodriguez, accusing him of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona and then distributed them out of the Miami area.

Reigns was suspended in June 2016 for violating the WWE Wellness Policy but it was reported at the time that he tested positive for Adderall.

Jon Bravo has been working on a special to uncover the mystery behind the Iron Addicts Gym and released a clip of an interview he did with Rodriguez. In the video below at the 4:30 mark, Rodriguez starts talking about how he was introduced to Reigns by one of the informants on the case, noting that Reigns is a very down-to-earth person.