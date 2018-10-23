Roman Reigns Announces Battle With Leukemia, WWE Universal Title Relinquished

Roman Reigns opened tonight’s WWE RAW by announcing that he’s been living with leukemia for the past 11 years and it’s back.

Reigns said because of the diagnosis, he’s unable to fulfill his duties as champion and must relinquish the WWE Universal Title. Reigns added that it’s best for him to go home and be with family, to focus on his health for now.

Reigns made it clear that his was not a retirement speech and that he would be back once he’s done “kicking leukemia’s ass” again. He said we would see him very, very soon.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE Universal Title and Reigns’ status. Below are shots from tonight’s opening segment:

