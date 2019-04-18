Roman Reigns is again featured in the promotional material for ‘Hobbs & Shaw.’ The film is a spin-off of the Fast & Furious series and stars The Rock and Jason Statham. The film is being directed by directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan.

The films looks like it will be an over the top tour de force. Rock has been an integral part of the ‘Furious series for the past couple of years. This will be Roman’s first big appearance in a motion picture outside of WWE and could be a turning point in his career. Den of Geek states that the film “looks unashamedly ridiculous and preposterously OTT. Stuffed with lines such as ‘When it’s the fate of the world, it becomes my business…’ In other words, it looks like a helluva lot of fun.”

The film will be hitting theaters on August 2nd. You can check out the full trailer below, Roman appears at around the 2 minute mark: