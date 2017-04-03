Roman Reigns Comments On Beating Undertaker, Anderson Talks Matt & Jeff Hardy

– Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, and on Monday afternoon Reigns took to Twitter to comment on the victory. Reigns wrote that Undertaker “held down the yard for years” before his loss on Sunday, and thanked him.

I did what I had to at #WrestleMania but it doesn't change the fact Deadman held the yard down for years.

For that..#ThankYouTaker #Respect — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 3, 2017

– Matt and Jeff Hardy returned on Sunday night to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a four-way ladder match. On Monday, Anderson wrote on Twitter that he plans to “delete” the Hardy boys on RAW tonight at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Last night at #Wrestlemania33 Matt n Jeff returned.

It wasn't fair.

We weren't prepared for The Hardy brothers..

Time to #Delete them…. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 3, 2017

Join us tonight at 8 PM ET for our live RAW coverage and discussion.