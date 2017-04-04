Roman Reigns Comments On Post-WrestleMania RAW Crowd Reactions

Roman Reigns tweeted the following in response to a fan who asked about last night’s opening segment for the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW in Orlando. That segment saw fans boo Reigns for more than 10 minutes. It ended with Reigns declaring that this is his yard before dropping the mic.

Reigns wrote:

Legitimately would love to hear a @WWERomanReigns shoot interview on his feelings about the beginning of #WWERaw. Damn. — Tonya (@Unspiraling) April 4, 2017