Roman Reigns’ Fans Overflow Into Samoa Joe Signing Area At WrestleMania Axxess (Video/Photos)

Roman Reign’s VIP autograph signing event at WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando reportedly had fans lining up an hour and a half early. Recent RAW signee Samoa Joe didn’t attract as many fans at Axxess, and Reigns’ lines were so long that they used Samoa Joe’s autograph area for the overflow. Joe’s signing ended a half-hour early. Nikki Bella’s line also reportedly had fans waiting over an hour in advance.

The autograph sessions were at 8 AM on Saturday, just one day out from WrestleMania 33.

As previously noted, Reigns is currently the top merchandise seller of WWE’s full-time performers.

