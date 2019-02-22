Roman Reigns On Good Morning America, Triple H On Paige’s Story, Matt Hardy On His WWE Contract

– As noted, Roman Reigns will make his WWE TV return on Monday’s RAW from Atlanta to give an update on his battle with leukemia. Reigns will then appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, live from Times Square in New York City.

– Several WWE Superstars are taking to Twitter today to promote the nationwide theatrical release of the “Fighting with My Family” movie about Paige. Triple H commented on how special Paige is.

He wrote, “Anyone who has had the chance to know @RealPaigeWWE as a competitor and a person knows how special she really is. I’m excited so many people will get to see her incredible story. Don’t miss it.”

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Thursday and said he had 11 days left on his WWE contract. You can see the exchange with a fan below:

#TBT 2014 As both the @MCWWrestling & #ExtremeRising Champion, whilst working dozens of territories. I’ve always felt comfortable outside of the @WWE. pic.twitter.com/8UufdFKQDy — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019

Ah. The thinly-veiled passive-aggressive threat to leave you will inevitably be forced to… DELETE! — jeremy_vaeni (@jeremy_vaeni) February 21, 2019