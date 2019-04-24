Roman Reigns vs. Elias is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Reigns vs. Elias was confirmed by Shane McMahon on tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode after Elias sang the challenge to Reigns in a backstage segment. The show opened with a segment that saw Shane and Elias beat Reigns down with a double team attack. It appears there is a new alliance between Elias and McMahon.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match

TBA

Women’s MITB Ladder Match

TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Elias