Roman Reigns Missing RAW?, Daniel Bryan & Kurt Angle Hype WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Rusev & Aiden English defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match. In the Fallout video below, Rusev & English talk to Dasha Fuentes about their momentum going into the Fatal 4 Way with The Usos, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Rusev says their lucky number for Sunday is three – 3 victories in a row, 3 Rusev Days, 3 Machka t-shirts and 2 tag team titles. Rusev is all smiles as he tells English to save his voice for Sunday and thanks Dasha for asking.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is not currently being advertised for next week’s RAW in Providence, RI by WWE or the Dunkin Donuts Center website. The arena is advertising a Texas Tornado dark main event with RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Kane vs. Braun Strowman and an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

– As noted, it was announced today that WWE will premiere a new weekly in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge, on Tuesday, January 16th at 10pm EST for the Facebook Watch platform. We have full details on the show at this link. Teams will be announced on January 4th but we know that the red brand will be represented by RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, The Miz, and a Superstar chosen by the Final Fan Vote, while the blue brand will be represented by Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a Final Fan Vote (member of The New Day). Below are videos of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announcing the participants and the single-elimination tournament: