Roman Reigns On His Bittersweet WrestleMania Win (Video), Scott Hall Doc, Shane On AJ

– Below is video of Jonathan Coachman talking to Roman Reigns after his main event win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 last night. Reigns says the win was bittersweet and almost felt like a loss. He has nothing but respect for The Undertaker as everyone else in the business does. Reigns says as a family man and a provider, he has to go out and fight for his, and that’s what he did.

Reigns gave props to The Undertaker for not knowing how to quit. Reigns says he had to beat that into Taker, he had to dig deep and do something he didn’t want to do – take out a wounded warrior. Reigns feels he did it the right way. Reigns declares that this is his yard now and says the only thing he can do is continue to reign.

– WWE Network will premiere a new “Beyond The Ring” special on WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall this Friday at 4pm EST. This will include the documentary portion of WWE’s 2016 “Living on a Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story” DVD set.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following on his WrestleMania 33 loss to AJ Styles: